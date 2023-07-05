Xbox and Bethesda have been confirmed for Gamescom 2023

HQ

Xbox and Bethesda are the latest big names to be confirmed for 2023's Gamescom. Already, we knew that Nintendo would be making an appearance at the show, but now another huge name has joined the line-up.

The news was confirmed over on Gamescom's official Twitter, where it promised more details to come. We can imagine there will be some more showings of the big games Xbox gave us a look at during Summer Game Fest. At the time of Gamescom, Starfield will be less than a couple of weeks away, too, so perhaps there'll be even more to see from the sci-fi RPG.

What are you hoping Xbox and Bethesda bring to Gamescom?