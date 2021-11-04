Xbox and Adidas has revealed their second pair of 20th Anniversary sneakers

HQ

Xbox is currently in the business of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and as part of that milestone has been creating a bunch of special gadgets and goodies, including controllers and Xbox Stereo Headsets. But one of the latest ways that the company intends to celebrate this milestone is via a few new pairs of shoes, which have been created in collaboration with Adidas.

Known as the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, these latest sneakers come in the Xbox 360's signature white, silver, and green colour palette, and even feature a 360 logo on its side. This pair of footwear also come with a variety of other Xbox-themed accents, including a heel that refers to the console's removable hard-drive and a nod to the system's disc tray on its strap.

Unfortunately, these shoes are only available in the US and Canada, with sales opening later today on Adidas' website. If you do somehow manage to swindle one, the pair of sneakers do come with four additional pairs of laces, ranging from red, blue, yellow, and green to further customise the shoes.

This pair comes as a follow-up to the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, which were announced a month ago, and have a design tailored towards the original Xbox console.

As part of the Xbox 360 Forum Mid announcement, the third sneaker was also teased, with a full reveal planned for November 15. This shoe is slated to be inspired by Xbox Series X, meaning the era of Xbox One will unfortunately be missed in this collaboration.