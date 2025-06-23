Xbox and Activision Blizzard confirmed for Gamescom this year

HQ

The list of Gamescom attendees is growing by the day. Xbox and Activision Blizzard has just confirmed its presence at the German convention, with the former noting that it will share more information about its appearance at the event soon, and the latter already announcing what it will have in store, at least for World of Warcraft fans.

Looking at WoW, we can expect a first taste of the Midnight expansion for the game, which will likely make its arrival sometime in 2026. On top of this will be developer panels, meet and greets, cosplay showcases, loot to acquire, and more.

Blizzard elaborates: "Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft has officially announced its highly anticipated presence at gamescom in 2025. Taking place annually in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is one of the world's largest gaming events. Attendees will be treated to exclusive news and updates about Midnight, the next chapter of The Worldsoul Saga."

The companies will be at Gamescom between August 20 and 24, and we can no doubt expect even more from the pair at the mega German show.