Xbox All Access will be "critical" for Xbox Series X launch

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox All Access is an increasingly popular option for players looking to get a new Xbox. Over an agreed period of time, customers can pay one monthly total that covers the cost of the services they use (in this case, Game Pass and Gold) and the hardware itself. It's already up and running in select territories, and players can expect to see this approach more and more in the future, especially considering how Xbox chief Phil Spencer thinks that, given the current economic situation, it will play a "critical role" in the launch of the Xbox Series X later this year.

"I think Xbox All Access is going to be critical to both our launch for Xbox Series X as well as just the overall generation," the Xbox boss said during his Gamelab 20 keynote.

"Xbox All Access this generation has been something that we've trialled; we've put into market in a limited capacity in certain areas, it's just a plat for us to learn and see if there's signal from customers on this. And it's been great, the response that we've seen, where we've tested Xbox All Access, it's been great. But it's been limited in terms of the market. So you're going to see a much broader market and retailer support for Xbox All Access, and it matches a model that customers use for many other devices that they buy. And as you have services that attach to those devices that people love, it just becomes an easier way to bring a great product to customers."

Not only does the All Access model give customers more options, but it also lands at a good time for a lot of people who are dealing with restricted household budgets due to the implications of an extended period in lockdown because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

"We should also just understand the global economic situation that we're going to see this year - we're seeing it today - and I think having more pricing options for consumers is, frankly, just a thoughtful thing for us as industry to think about, whether it's Game Pass and me getting access to hundreds of games for a lower amount each month, or things like Xbox All Access that let me get into a new hardware generation without the big upfront cost. I think those are going to be important things with the economic situation that we see outside."

The Xbox Series X will be landing later this year, during "holiday 2020".