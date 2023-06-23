Xbox admits Redfall generated 'minimal' sales

HQ

Xbox has admitted that Redfall didn't sell well in a statement given during the court case between Microsoft and the FTC regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

As per Florian Muller over on Twitter, Xbox revealed that "Redfall has been widely panned by critics and has generated minimal sales." It's not exactly surprising considering the aforementioned panning from critics and general audiences alike.

Arkane's Redfall is one of the biggest flops of recent memory, but even if it didn't sell well, the game did well on Xbox Game Pass, but then again just because it performed decently on the subscription service doesn't mean that success will translate to copies being bought.

