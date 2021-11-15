Xbox adds 70+ titles to its backwards compatibility program
The list includes Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari.
During Xbox's 20th anniversary show, it was announced that the platform's backward compatibility program had returned from the grave with more than 70 new titles. The list of Xbox 360 titles and Xbox originals added includes classics such as Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari. It also features some obscure picks like 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, Bankshot Billiards 2, and Disney's Chicken Little.
Additionally, it was revealed that Microsoft would be making FPS Boost compatible with 33 more titles. You can view the full list here, but some of the standouts include Battlefield 4, Gears of War 4, and Fallout: New Vegas.
You can take a look at the full list of titles added to the service today below:
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed