Xbox adds 70+ titles to its backwards compatibility program

HQ

During Xbox's 20th anniversary show, it was announced that the platform's backward compatibility program had returned from the grave with more than 70 new titles. The list of Xbox 360 titles and Xbox originals added includes classics such as Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari. It also features some obscure picks like 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, Bankshot Billiards 2, and Disney's Chicken Little.

Additionally, it was revealed that Microsoft would be making FPS Boost compatible with 33 more titles. You can view the full list here, but some of the standouts include Battlefield 4, Gears of War 4, and Fallout: New Vegas.

You can take a look at the full list of titles added to the service today below:



50 Cent: Blood on the Sand



Aces of the Galaxy



Advent Rising



Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom



Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade



Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth



Bankshot Billiards 2



Beautiful Katamari



Binary Domain



Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed



Cloning Clyde



Conan



Darwinia+



Dead or Alive Ultimate



Dead or Alive 3



Dead or Alive 4



Death by Cube



Disney Universe



Disney's Chicken Little



Elements of Destruction



F.E.A.R.



F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin



F.E.A.R. 3



F.E.A.R. Files



The First Templar



Gladius



Gunvalkyrie



Islands of Wakfu



Lego The Lord of the Rings



Manhunt



Max Payne



Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne



Max Payne 3



Mini Ninjas



Mortal Kombat



Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe



MX vs. ATV Alive



MX vs. ATV Untamed



NIER



Novadrome



Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee



Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad



Otogi: Myth of Demons



Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors



The Outfit



Outpost Kaloki X



Quake Arena Arcade



R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War



Red Dead Revolver



Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City



Ridge Racer 6



Rio



Risen



Risen 2: Dark Waters



Rock of Ages



Sacred 2: Fallen Angel



Scramble



Screwjumper!



Secret Weapons Over Normandy



Skate 2



SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!



SpongeBob's Truth or Square



Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition



Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith



Star Wars: The Clone Wars



Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast



Switchball



Thrillville



Thrillville: Off the Rails



Time Pilot



TimeSplitters 2



TimeSplitters: Future Perfect



Toy Story Mania!



Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment



Viva Piñata: Party Animals



Warlords



Thanks, The Verge.