Xbox adds 70+ titles to its backwards compatibility program

The list includes Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari.

During Xbox's 20th anniversary show, it was announced that the platform's backward compatibility program had returned from the grave with more than 70 new titles. The list of Xbox 360 titles and Xbox originals added includes classics such as Max Payne 3, TimeSplitters 2, and Beautiful Katamari. It also features some obscure picks like 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, Bankshot Billiards 2, and Disney's Chicken Little.

Additionally, it was revealed that Microsoft would be making FPS Boost compatible with 33 more titles. You can view the full list here, but some of the standouts include Battlefield 4, Gears of War 4, and Fallout: New Vegas.

You can take a look at the full list of titles added to the service today below:


  • 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

  • Aces of the Galaxy

  • Advent Rising

  • Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

  • Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth

  • Bankshot Billiards 2

  • Beautiful Katamari

  • Binary Domain

  • Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

  • Cloning Clyde

  • Conan

  • Darwinia+

  • Dead or Alive Ultimate

  • Dead or Alive 3

  • Dead or Alive 4

  • Death by Cube

  • Disney Universe

  • Disney's Chicken Little

  • Elements of Destruction

  • F.E.A.R.

  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

  • F.E.A.R. 3

  • F.E.A.R. Files

  • The First Templar

  • Gladius

  • Gunvalkyrie

  • Islands of Wakfu

  • Lego The Lord of the Rings

  • Manhunt

  • Max Payne

  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

  • Max Payne 3

  • Mini Ninjas

  • Mortal Kombat

  • Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

  • MX vs. ATV Alive

  • MX vs. ATV Untamed

  • NIER

  • Novadrome

  • Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee

  • Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

  • Otogi: Myth of Demons

  • Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

  • The Outfit

  • Outpost Kaloki X

  • Quake Arena Arcade

  • R.A.W. - Realms of Ancient War

  • Red Dead Revolver

  • Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

  • Ridge Racer 6

  • Rio

  • Risen

  • Risen 2: Dark Waters

  • Rock of Ages

  • Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

  • Scramble

  • Screwjumper!

  • Secret Weapons Over Normandy

  • Skate 2

  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

  • SpongeBob's Truth or Square

  • Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

  • Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars

  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

  • Switchball

  • Thrillville

  • Thrillville: Off the Rails

  • Time Pilot

  • TimeSplitters 2

  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

  • Toy Story Mania!

  • Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

  • Viva Piñata: Party Animals

  • Warlords

Thanks, The Verge.



