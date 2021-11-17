Cookies

Xbox 360 theme for Xbox Series S/X released

A version is also available on Xbox One.

Sure it was Xbox, the console and brand, that turned 20 years old earlier this week. Fortunately, this didn't stop Microsoft from giving their most successful console ever some love. We are talking about Xbox 360 that sold 84 million units after being released in 2005.

Now a dynamic theme based on Xbox 360 has been launched for free. Head over to Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb's Twitter account to see what it looks like in motion, who also adds that "And no. We're not bringing the blades back as well". It is available for both Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, but only the latter gets an animated version.

