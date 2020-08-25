Cookies

Xbox 360 inspired headset launches on September 1

The old Bluetooth favourite is getting a refresh called the Hyperkin X88.

The wireless headset Hyperkin X88 was announced earlier this summer and got quite a lot of attention due to the fact that that it looks like the official Xbox 360 Wireless Headset that originally launched at the same time as the Xbox 360 back in 2005. It was quite ahead of its time and really comfortable, so we can totally see why some older Xbox gamers have been asking for its return.

The Hyperkin X88 is officially licensed and will work with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and it has three different earpieces (the classic earloop being one of them). It's charge typically lasts for five hours of gaming and is charged with the USB-C cable included in the package.

Now a release date and price have been revealed, and it turns out the Hyperkin X88 launches on September 1 and costs a very reasonable $39.99. You can order yours here.

Do you remember the Xbox 360 Wireless Headset, and what did you think of it?

