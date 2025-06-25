Xbox 360 get a surprise update

HQ

It was only a few days ago that we could tell you that Microsoft had released the June update for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. But apparently they didn't think they were quite done with the updates yet, and now TrueAchievements reports that it's time for... the Xbox 360.

The console, which was originally released in 2005, has gotten a dashboard refresher and it is mainly about the thumbnails showing games, that could previously displayed incorrectly. In addition, the menu has looked a bit scarse since Microsoft closed the Xbox 360 store last year and removed the tiles, something they have now solved by adding an image of the Xbox Series S/X instead.

Whether advertising is better than empty space is of course up for debate, but in general, Reddit users who noticed the news seem to be happy that the Xbox 360 dashboard have been updated.

Check out the Bluesky post below to see what it looks like.