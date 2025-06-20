Xbox 360 emulator developer denies working with Microsoft

HQ

Recently, YouTuber and leaker Extas1s claimed that the team that created the Xbox 360 emulator for PC Xenia was working with Microsoft on Xbox Classics. This would allow players to experience original Xbox and Xbox 360 games via Game Pass and on PC.

However, it appears that this rumour has already been stomped out. As per Insider Gaming, the official Discord for Xenia has already seen team members denying this Xbox Classics concept. "Microsoft has their own Xbox 360 emulator, they'd never even consult Xenia," said one team member.

"If it was real I'd be under an NDA," said another. Microsoft itself has yet to respond to the claims. Even if Xenia wasn't working with Microsoft on Xbox Classics, the project could still exist. It's one of the few things that could make Game Pass more of a bargain than it already is if it were to come about.