Xbox 360 controller is coming back in June

As you may remember, we have previously reported that the classic Xbox 360 controller is about to make a comeback. Hyperkin, who also made a new version of the very first Xbox controller The Duke, is releasing a new version of perhaps the most popular Xbox controller of all time.

Now they have announced via Twitter that the Xbox 360 replica will be released on June 6 for $49.99, and that pre-orders will start on May 5 on HyperkinStore.com. They also write that this new controller is "licensed with Designed for @Xbox - for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10|11 PCs", which means that it is an official Xbox product.