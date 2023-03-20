Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox 360 controller is coming back in June

Hyperkin will be launching its officially licensed gadget in the summer.

As you may remember, we have previously reported that the classic Xbox 360 controller is about to make a comeback. Hyperkin, who also made a new version of the very first Xbox controller The Duke, is releasing a new version of perhaps the most popular Xbox controller of all time.

Now they have announced via Twitter that the Xbox 360 replica will be released on June 6 for $49.99, and that pre-orders will start on May 5 on HyperkinStore.com. They also write that this new controller is "licensed with Designed for @Xbox - for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10|11 PCs", which means that it is an official Xbox product.

