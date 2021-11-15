Xbox 20th Anniversary: Here's our top 5 games for the original Xbox

HQ

Today marks the 20th anniversary for both Xbox and Halo, and we thought it would be appropriate to take a look at the five best games released for the console, which originally launched in November 15 back in 2001. You can check it out below to see which five classics that dominated the format and had the biggest impact on the video game industry.

We would also like to remind you that Microsoft is also having an Xbox Anniversary Celebration later today with a 30 minutes long livestream dedicated to sweet memories of this 20 year long journey. If you would like to check this out (off course you would!), it couldn't be easier as we'll co-stream it on our live page starting 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.