Xabi Alonso says that he "of course counts on Rodrygo", but nobody believes him

Real Madrid won their debut match in LaLiga against Osasuna, thanks to a penalty by Kylian Mbappé, in a match that saw the debut of Franco Mastantuono at the Bernabéu. Vinícius, Mbappé and Brahim were in the starting line up, and Alonso, who didn't use all the substitutions available, picked Mastantuono and Gonzalo García over Rodrygo, who used to be a fixed player with Ancelotti.

With rumours about a sale, everybody took it as a sign that the Brazilian forward has no place in the team. However, once again, Xabi Alonso dismissed the idea. "Nothing is going on", he said when asked about why he didn't play this week, and barely played at all at Club World Cup.

"The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition it was. Today it's just one game. What counts is this season and of course I'm counting on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we shouldn't read too far into the future. If he gets those minutes in three months' time, I'll be able to answer you with more certainty. Today it was just the circumstances of the game and my decisions."

According to previous reports, Real Madrid asks around €100m for the Brazilian, with many clubs in Premier League supossedly interested... although none have made an offer, as far as we know, and with Rodrygo still wanting to stay at the club, even if he will likely have less minutes: Brahim, Gonzalo, Mastantuono and Endrick when he recovers from his injury will be his competence, with Vini and Mbappé as headline forwards.