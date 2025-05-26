Xabi Alonso on reuniting with former teammate Luka Modrić: "I'm not very objective with Luka"

HQ

After months of speculation, Xabi Alonso is already at Valdebebas, succeeding club legend Carlo Ancelotti one year earlier than expected, as the new Real Madrid manager for at least three years. Alonso, a Real Madrid veteran himself having played there from 2009 to 2014, winning Champions League in 2014 with Ancelotti at the helm, will reunite with Luka Modric, but on different sides now.

"I'm not very objective with Luka. We were teammates and we enjoyed great chemistry on the pitch. He's become the conductor of this team and a true legend. Seeing his farewell the other day makes you proud to be part of the club and all that Luka has done", said Alonso. "I was with him just a moment ago and I'm going to enjoy it. It'll be a privilege to be with him at the Club World Cup."

Alonso will only be able to coach Modric for at least three games, in the FIFA Club World Cup late in June, as the Croatian player will leave the club at the end of the competition. Alonso will also coach another club veteran, Lucas Vázquez, who retires this year, but Lucas arrived at the club the following year after Alonso left and never played together.

In his press conference, Alonso was asked for some individual players like Mbappé and Vini, saying "It's incredibly fortunate to have players of that quality", as well as Rodrygo, confirming that, if it were up to him, he will stay...