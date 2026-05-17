Xabi Alonso left a club in crisis and joins a club in crisis: officially chosen as new Chelsea manager

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Xabi Alonso is officially the new coach for Chelsea, appointed hours after the Blues were defeated by Manchester City at the FA Cup final, ending their only hopes to save one of their worst seasons in history: from World Champions at Club World Cup in July 2025 to being thrashed by PSG in the Champions League, no titles and facing a season without European football. Ninth in Premier League, Champions League is out of reach and Europa League is also very complicated: the London team has not win any of the last seven matches, and only managed a draw with Liverpool last week.

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club," said the former Real Madrid manager, who only completed eight months from his three-year contract with the Spanish giants, leaving by mutual consent in January after a famous fallout with Vinícius Jr.

"We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies. There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies."

Alonso will take over interim boss Calum McFarlane in July. Chelsea has had three coaches this season: Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior and McFarlane, the latte will oversee the team in the final two matches: at home against Tottenham Spurs on May 19 and against Sunderland on May 24, must-win fixtures to at least return to Conference League.