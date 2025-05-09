Xabi Alonso has told Bayer Leverkusen he is leaving this year, Real Madrid announcement reportedly imminent

HQ

Eveything is ready for Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen and join Real Madrid sooner rather than later. The rumour that has been running all year is finally coming to an end, and according to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports Germany, the Basque manager has already announced the club his decision to leave.

"It is now official", said the reporter, who suggests that Alonso could announce it during today's press conference. There are still doubts about how and when it will happen. Will it be before FIFA Club World Cup, starting in June?

This process will be made in parallel to current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's own exit to the Brazilian International Squad. The timing of the both signing had some conflicts, when it was reported a week ago that the deal between the Italian coach and the "canarinha" was down, but it is still expcted that Ancelotti will be Brazil's head coach leading to World Cup 2026.

According to other sources at Spanish outlet Marca, Alonso, who played with los Blancos between 2009 and 2014 has signed for three seasons, and the deal will happen regardless of what happens at the end of LaLiga (Real Madrid still has options of winning the title if they beat Barcelona at El Clásico next Sunday).