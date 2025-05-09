Xabi Alonso dodges astute question regarding his future at Real Madrid

HQ

Xabi Alonso's exit from Bayer Leverkusen, leaked by the media this morning, was made official a 14:00 CEST, with a press conference where the Basque manager, leaving a huge mark on the club despite only being there for two and a half years, said that his wish was to terminate his contract one year earlier "with a mix of emotion".

"Bayer 04 are ready for the future. The positive path will continue and I will be excited to follow it", said Alonso, who despite his inexperience, managed to make the team a Bundesliga and DFB Pokal winner and Europa League runner-up last year, and still maintained a solid (although inferior) season this year, comfortable second behind giants Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso will get a warm tribute at the BayArena next Sunday, May 11, 15:30 CEST, against Borussia Dortmund. His final match will be away, against Mainz 05 on Saturday May 17. Then, it is widely expected that he will join Real Madrid, although it is still not sure if he will do it before or after the FIFA Club World Cup that Real Madrid playes between June and July.

In the press conference, Alonso had to dodge questions regarding his future. One of them was particularly astute. "Xabi, do you have a valid visa por the United States?" "No idea", responded Alonso with a half smile.

Two possible alternatives for Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso

One things seems certain: Carlo Ancelotti will say goodbye to Real Madrid at the end of LaLiga (final matchday is on May 25), and then he will depart to Brazil. Then, it will be either Xabi Alonso for the FIFA Club World Cup, or an interim coach, likely Santiago Solari, director of football at the club, for the FIFA competition in the United States, before Alonso formally joins the club the next season.