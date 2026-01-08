Xabi Alonso confirms that Kylian Mbappé will be at the Super Cup final against Barcelona

HQ

Real Madrid won an unremarkable derby against Atlético de Madrid, but thanks to the aim of Valverde and Rodrygo, secured their presence at the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, where they will face Barcelona, who recently thrashed Athletic Club 5-0. And there are good news for the team, as Kylian Mbappé will be with the team.

In the press conference after the match, Xabi Alonso was asked about Mbappé, and the coach said that Mbappé will arrive from Madrid to Jeddah on Friday. "He's much better, he's been training and he feels good. His chances of playing are the same as everyone else's", the coach said. However, Antonio Rudiger could miss the match due to his knee problems, according to As.

Mbappé suffered a knee injury at the end of 2025, and doctors recommended him to rest. He missed the first Liga match of 2026 (his replacement, Gonzalo García, scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing against Betis). Madrid won again on Thursday without Mbappé, but clearly los Blanco's chances of winning are much higher with the French forward, specially against Barcelona: he has scored in every Clásico he's played so far, and even got to score a hat-trick in a defeat last season...

So, Mbappé will be at the final, but it is unclear if he will play, or how much will play if it comes to that...