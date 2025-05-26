Xabi Alonso backs Rodrygo as rumours about a transfer to Manchester City sound louder: "We'll need him"

HQ

One of the major questions regarding Real Madrid future is Rodrygo. The Brazilian striker has been influential in the club's recent triumphs in LaLiga and Champions League, but the arrival of Kylian Mbappé and, to a lesser degree, Jude Bellingham, have placed him as the weakest link in the white's attack.

With rumours about his future, the new coach Xabi Alonso said that "Rodrygo is a spectacular player; we'll need him." In his first press conference at the bench of Real Madrid, he said that "Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player, and I'll speak to everyone who's a Real Madrid player".

At the same time, Manchester City focused outlet City Xtra claims to have exclusive information regarding Rodrygo's future. Apparently, representatives of the Real Madrid forward made contact with figures close to Manchester City to enquire about both the club itself and the city. That is the first step, but they claim that as of now, "there have been no official talks between Manchester City's recruitment bosses and the player directly, nor have there been any conversations with Real Madrid concerning a potential transfer."

Therefore, it may be up to the player himself to decided... as well as Xabi Alonso, who could convince him to stay. With new players including Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Álvaro Carreras, Real Madrid may need to sell some players...