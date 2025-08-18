Xabi Alonso aligns with Real Madrid in his opposition against LaLiga match being played in Miami

HQ

Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid manager, gave his first regular press conference the day before a Liga match: the white club will debut on Tuesday, August 19, against Osasuna (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST). Among technical decisions (like which player use as right-back, Dani Carvajal or Trent Alexander Arnold), he was also asked about the latest controversy in Spanish football: the idea from LaLiga president Javier Tebas of taking one match between Villarreal and Barcelona to Miami, something that has been met with criticism by most other clubs, as well as Villarreal fans, as it would take away one home match.

Real Madrid sent a harsh statement as the controversy heated last week, asking FIFA, UEFA, and the Higher Sports Council in Spain (CSD) to act to prevent that a domestic match were to played abroad, which they consider "grants a sporting advantage" and upsets "the competitive balance."

"I fully agree with the club's statement," Xabi Alonso said at a press conference (via RTVE). "At the start of the competition, we knew the rules we were playing under, and if they are changed, it must be by unanimous consent of all participants. Right now, it's not possible, and all LaLiga participants should be consulted first", Alonso said.