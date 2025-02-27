X4 Foundations releases long-awaited flight update and new DLC, the Hyperion Pack

HQ

X4: Foundations, the space-based simulation, combat and space management title, has reached a new milestone by completely updating its Flight Model with changes to the handling and balance of the ships, which is now much smoother, more natural and more accurate. Here are the partial notes on the Flight Model patch:



Revised flight physics: the control and flight path of the ships have been completely revamped to make the movements more natural and precise.



Revamped propulsion mechanics: propulsion now has its own energy reserve, allowing for more strategic manoeuvring during combat and travel.



Improved Gravidic Display: Improved readability and functionality provide better situational awareness for navigation and combat.



New Behaviour Inspection Mode - A new tool for analysing and adjusting ship behaviour, allowing you to diagnose and troubleshoot problems with ships in your fleet.



Speed Indicator - A visual speed indicator that aids in accurate navigation and combat.



Wide Area Sensor Module - A new radar station module enhances detection capabilities, expanding your strategic awareness.



Graphical Enhancements - Major improvements to the graphics engine, including DLSS and FSR 3 support, make space more visually impressive.



Ship Rebalancing - All ships in the game have been rebalanced, with improvements to engines, thrusters and components.



New Sectors - Additional connections to Terran and Boron space, opening up new trade routes and exploration opportunities.



Economy tweaks - Improvements to trade dynamics and resource flow, improving the game's economy.



In addition, X4 Foundations brings back one of the most famous ships from the previous instalment of the franchise. The Hyperion Expeditionary Ship. As part of the Hyperion Pack you will get access to this subclass of the beloved ship, a new start for the game and a new sector. With the Flight Model Update and the X4: Hyperion Pack the development roadmap continues on its plan until 2026, and this is what you can expect in the near future:

Also, remember to check out our interview with Egosoft founder and CEO Bernd Lehahn at the last DevGAMM.