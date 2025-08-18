X4: Foundations introduces its next DLC, X4: Envoy Pack, along with update 8.00

HQ

In case you haven't heard, space conquest and simulation title X4: Foundations will soon be releasing its X4: Diplomacy Update for free (version 8.00 of the game), but in addition to all the improvements it will add, X4 will also be making available the X4: Envoy Pack, a paid DLC that includes some features that expand the game's space confines even further.

The juiciest of these is the Envoy, a new M-Class, stealth-focused warship. It has an unofficial variant in the Cipher, depending on which faction you belong to. To unlock it, you'll have to complete a new mission chain in the Open Universe, which you can access directly with a new game start. There is also a whole new sector of space to discover and explore... and conquer.

The Envoy is an immersive ship, and the proof of this is that it will allow you to fully explore its interior, the second of its kind to incorporate this feature.

Remember that both X4: Foundations and its additional content packs are on sale right now on Steam.