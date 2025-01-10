X/Twitter now has labels for parody accounts

HQ

Elon Musk's X is continuing its battle against parody accounts and those seeking to impersonate others. When the blue tick was made available to all for the price of $8 a month, it resulted in some being able to impersonate larger accounts without a great way to see which one is real.

Since then, parody accounts have had to put parody somewhere in their username, and now another measure is being taken. As outlined in new X guidelines, a Parody Account label, fit with a comedy mask, has been placed on some accounts already.

It appears on both posts and profiles, and it will be mandatory for parody accounts. While this is going to stop some people from falling for obvious bait or believing they're speaking to a real celebrity or person of interest, there are sure to be some that will completely miss this small label.

