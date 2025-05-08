X/Twitter is implementing new changes to show "less slop"

HQ

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded as his own platform X, a constant criticism thrown at the social media is that the content people see is far worse than what used to be available. Racism, homophobia, and more runs rife, with AI-generated slop as a constant on people's feeds.

But, that might soon be about to change. Greg Yang, mathematician at xAI, recently posted that due to some updates to the platform, people are expected to see "less slop" on their frontpage.

Negative feedback will weigh more heavily on posts, meaning if something is decided as slop then it will be difficult for it to pop up more frequently. Also, duplicate posts and videos trying to bait the algorithm will no longer be as successful.

This is an ad:

These are small steps in restoring the feeling of the old content people used to see. It's difficult to imagine an X where you aren't actively blocking the likes of Musk's personal account alongside more large names that make use of the same rhetoric. However, as the owner of the platform, it is Musk's to do with what he pleases.