X-Men's Jubilee is getting a solo adventure this April

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There are only a few days left in March but Marvel is using this time to announce a new comic series that will debut as soon as next month in April. To align with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a new comic series has been revealed that features X-Men's Jubilee in the leading role.

Coming from writer Gene Leun Yang (known for Shang-Chi stories) and artist Michael YG (Iron Fist), this story is known as Jubilee: Deadly Reunion and it follows the mutant as she's reunited with her long-lost cousin who also happens to possess powers, leading the two on an adventure to learn more about their history and Chinese heritage.

The synopsis for the comic explains: "Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need - but for family? She'll do anything! When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren't as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join Jubilee as she embarks on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak!"

This comic will debut on April 29 and as it's a one-shot story there will only be this singular issue to collect and read. You can see the cover as created by Fan Yang below.

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