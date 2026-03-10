X-Men's Bishop is getting a solo comic book series

HQ

If you are a fan of the X-Men and have been hoping that Marvel would give some of the less popular heroes some time in the sun, we have some good news for you. Soon, a dedicated five-issue limited comic book series will make its arrival that will spotlight Bishop and see how the time-travelling mutant faces off with the Final Brotherhood.

Coming from writer Saladin Ahmed, known for how work with Wolverine, and artist Mario Santoro, who has credits working on Storm projects, this Bishop series will be making its debut this June, when the first of the five issues makes its arrival.

For the official plot synopsis of the comic, we're told: "Bishop has always lived by a strict code. But that code will get called into question when his sister, Shard, is sent to the present right before she died! Will Bishop adhere to his principles and protect the timestream? Or will he risk it all to save the most important person in his life?"

The announcement of the series does introduce a few additional bits of information, including that the Final Brotherhood, a new group of villains, will be involved, and that this will be a "standalone saga that encapsulates the heart and history of the character—all while putting them through the ringer on their most challenging and legacy-defining missions yet!"

You can see the cover for Bishop below and can snag the first issue this summer.