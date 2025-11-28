X-Men veteran Chris Claremont could be debuting two new Marvel projects in 2026

HQ

It looks like 2026 could have some pretty exciting developments in store for fans of Chris Claremont. The iconic writer is essentially known for being the person who made the X-Men what they are today, but despite this history, he hasn't been all too productive as of recent, despite Marvel continuing to tie him down with exclusivity deals.

This will seemingly change next year, as Bleeding Cool has reported that Claremont could launch not one, but two new projects in 2026. There's no word on what either of these could be, but he is best known for working on X-Men and Wolverine stories, so perhaps it will be a return to form for the currently 75-year-old comic legend?

What would you like to see Claremont creating for Marvel next?

Claremont was one of the writers on Days of Future Past.

This is an ad: