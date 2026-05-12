X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man to get "shocking twists and chilling transformations" through Midnight label

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Recently, Marvel Comics announced a new label called Midnight, which promised to deliver a "terrifying new universe" at the time, with additional information being kept close to the chest. Building on this, Marvel has now announced its more complete plans for the Midnight label, noting that it will give some of its core characters and teams more "shocking" and "chilling transformations".

As described by Marvel, Midnight will give its "most definitive modern creators free rein to reimagine heroes with shocking twists and chilling transformations in boundary-less storytelling that will keep readers on edge issue after issue."

In terms of what we should expect from the stories, there will be one new event in August, September, and October, each of which will put the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man in the limelight. Marvel has also teased what to expect here, adding:

"The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power... comes something monstrous."

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As for the first story, this will be Midnight X-Men, which is being penned by Jonathan Hickman and with art from Matteo Della Fonte. The synopsis explains: "The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire."

Midnight Fantastic Four will then follow in September, with this written by Benjamin Percy and with art from Kev Walker. The premise is the following: "An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to mankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?"

Lastly, we have October's Midnight Spider-Man, a story penned by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and with art from Scie Tronc. This tale will present the following: "A young Peter Parker is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, Peter embraces his grotesque new form to stop them."

While we are waiting for more information beyond this, you can see the cover art for Midnight X-Men below.

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