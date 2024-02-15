X-Men '97 trailer reveals the show comes to Disney+ in March

Disney hasn't said or shown much of the revived Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 since it was announced, so it's understandable if you feared Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm and crew's return was further away than hoped. Fortunately, it's actually coming pretty soon.

Marvel has given us the first trailer for X-Men '97, and it ends by revealing the show premieres on Disney+ the 20th of March. The fact that the trailer makes it clear we can expect some classic 90s action and drama as Cyclops, Wolverine, Storm, Gambit, Beast, Bishop, Rogue and other mutants try to pick up the pieces after Professor X died in the original show doesn't hurt either. Especially with Magneto seemingly inheriting the organisation.