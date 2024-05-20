X-Men '97 Season 2 is currently in the animatic stage

HQ

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 has just finished its first season, and fans are already clamouring for more. Luckily, a major update has just come from Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Winderbaum revealed that Season 2 is currently in the animatic stage. This stage is usually made up of rough sketches or storyboards to give an idea of what the final animation will look like. This does mean work is being done on Season 2, but don't expect a release date for it dropping too soon.

Winderbaum also discussed the loss of the show's creator, Beau DeMayo, who was fired from the series. "I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen," he said.