X-Men '97 is the highest rated Marvel project ever on Rotten Tomatoes

Since the continuation of the old animated X-Men series began airing on Disney+, it has been showered with positive reviews. Last week, the final episode of the season aired and it too was widely praised by critics and viewers. Now that the entire series has been released, an overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes has been awarded to the series and it is a really high rating we are talking about.

Almost all critics have given it good ratings and thus it is currently at 99% and has thus defeated Ms. Marvel which was at 98%. Only one critic has given the series a bad rating and at the moment the overall rating is 8.9 out of 10 (at the moment the rating consists of 68 critics' opinions). If you've skipped the show, maybe it's worth your time after all?

