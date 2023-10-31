X is supposedly valued at $19 billion now

HQ

Elon Musk's tenure as the head honcho at Twitter/X has been a turbulent period to say the least, and this has directly translated into the value of the company. A new report from Fortune has stated that X is now valued at $19 billion, which while that is a massive sum of money, Musk originally acquired the social media network for $44 billion.

This shows that X has seen a massive 55% drop in value ever since Musk's takeover, but it does seem that there could be some wiggle room in this valuation too, as some of the biggest investors in the platform (Fidelity) has said that they believe the drop in value is as large as 65%.

It's unclear the exact value of X at the current moment, as employees at X have been working without knowing the true value of the company ever since Musk acquired it. The data coming from internal documents and reported on by Fortune simply states that shares are currently worth $45 each, meaning the valuation is around $19 billion, so no doubt the correct figure is somewhere around this number.