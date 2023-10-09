X is said to be testing three different payment models for the service

HQ

If you said a year ago that X, formerly Twitter, would start costing money to use, no one would have believed you. But this is finally becoming a reality and according to a new report from Bloomberg, the service is currently testing three different payment models in the hope of solving its financial problems.

Musk himself has mentioned earlier this year how the platform is haemorrhaging money (thanks, Engadget) and that revenue from advertising is down by almost 50%. So the fact that they now need to introduce a paywall may not be too surprising, if X has any hope of continuing to exist.

Rumour has it that the subscription will be offered in three different forms. Basic, Standard and Plus, with the main differentiating factor being the amount of advertising you see on the page. Because while Basic and Standard will still make advertising visible to their users, Plus will be completely free of such distractions.

Whether this will save X or not remains to be seen, and advertising revenue continues to decline month by month since Musk bought the service.

What do you think about the future of X, will it survive?