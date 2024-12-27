X is now increasing the prices of its subscriptions by 40%

HQ

X, or Twitter as many still call it, delivered a little slap to its paying users just in time for the Christmas holidays in the form of a price increase on all of their subscriptions. A pretty hefty one too, especially if you subscribe to Premium+.

The Basic subscription will increase to £3.00/€3.00 a month, Premium to £8.00/€8.00 a month and Premium+ will go to a whopping £17.00/€21.00 a month, a really big increase. For that money, you get the site completely ad-free and you can also write articles in addition to everything that is also included in Basic and Premium. Check out the full price increase and an explanation of it here.

Do you use X and if so, do you pay for it?