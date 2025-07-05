X-Files composer Mark Snow dies at 78

HQ

Mark Snow, 78, has passed away at his home in Connecticut after a long and successful career as a composer, best known for his hauntingly iconic theme for The X-Files. The melody became almost a character in its own right and even reached number two on the UK singles chart — a rare feat for a television theme song.

Beyond The X-Files, he composed music for its spinoff Millennium, as well as other series like Ghost Whisperer, Smallville, T.J. Hooker, and Blue Bloods. He was nominated for an Emmy a remarkable 15 times — six of those for The X-Files alone — along with additional nods for various miniseries.

According to fellow composer Sean Callery, Snow was described as a "talented musician and generous mentor" who always offered thoughtful and intelligent feedback. On a personal note, he is survived by his wife Glynnis, their three daughters, and several grandchildren.

Mark Snow was a groundbreaking composer who helped shape some of pop culture's darkest mysteries — and his legacy, both as an artist and a human being, will endure for years to come.

Rest in peace.