Wyrdsong is cutting out its open-world

Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Wyrdsong looked like an interesting new fantasy RPG with a unique world and visuals. Coming from veterans of Bethesda RPGs, it had fans of the genre excited, and managed to score some funding from NetEase for developer Something Wicked Games.

Since then, however, fortunes have taken a turn for the worse, as Something Wicked co-founder Jeff Gardiner told PCGamer. Layoffs have hit the studio, turning its former team of around 70 people into a "skeleton crew."

Because of that, some tough decisions have been made with the game's size and scope. "We were making a big open-world RPG," Gardiner explained. "The way I have learned to do them requires a lot of people to do that, which means a lot of money that was not forthcoming in the industry."

"We decided to add a rogue-lite element to it," he continued. "Because the whole game was dealing with themes of the nature of life and death and what happens when you die, we decided that naturally lent itself to this type of gameplay. So we took everything we made and repurposed it."

Despite the setbacks, there were no plans to start from scratch, as that would have taken too long. With it being three years soon since the game was first revealed, hopefully we can see what the new Wyrdsong looks like soon.