Wyldheart is a cooperative RPG from ex-DICE, Embark, and Mojang developers

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Are you searching for a way to make game night even easier? If so, the debut project from Wayfinder Studios is worth paying attention to, as the Swedish-based developer has just presented Wyldheart to the world.

Built by a team of developers with prior experience working at DICE, Embark Studios, and Mojang, Wyldheart is a cooperative RPG that has been inspired by tabletop RPGs. Set to launch on PC, the project is currently in a Kickstarter phase and looking for backers to help the development progress.

As for what to expect from the project, we're told that it's set in a rustic fantasy world and that it allows up to four players at a time to come together to complete quests and to adventure through dungeons. It will also have a persistent world that enables other players to hop in at other times, meaning far more than four players can partake in one campaign, even if only four players can come together at one single moment.

Beyond that, expect a character customisation suite, a broad world to explore, a variety of features that includes cooking, gathering resources, upgrading and improving gear, and multiple campaigns that offer around 10 hours of story and 15 hours of additional content.

There is no release date attached to Wyldheart as of yet, but you can see the announcement trailer below.