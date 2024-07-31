Wyatt Russell: Thunderbolts* doesn't feel like a Marvel movie

HQ

Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Captain America: Brave New World are the three movies that Marvel will release next year. The latter we've already had a taste of but the other two films only some people at SDCC got a sneak peek of.

Recently, Wyatt Russell, who returns as US Agent, talked to Variety and said that the movie has a completely different tone that is unlike anything Marvel has done before.

"The heart of the movie is what's going to hopefully play and set it apart... all the Marvel movies have had heart. But this one has a different tone that I really think people will enjoy and be surprised by. Not in a weird way, like, 'Oh, fuck, what's this?!' But in a way that's refreshing. It doesn't look like a Marvel movie of yore. It's going to be fun to be part of something and let people in on something that's going to be a little bit of a different ride."

Thunderbolts* is set to arrive in cinemas on July 26, 2025.