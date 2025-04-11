Wyatt Russell is a struggling rodeo rider in Broke

More and more production companies are forsaking cinemas altogether these days and instead opting for either streaming releases or straight-to-digital premieres. Another flick that is set to buy into the latter trend is Sony Pictures' Broke, a drama that focuses on the brutal world of rodeo riding in the American midwest.

The film revolves around Wyatt Russell's True Brandywine, a bareback bronco rider who is struggling to adapt to life now that his career is coming to an end. After a series of bad rides that have taken their toll on his health, True finds himself stuck in the wilderness amid a blizzard, where he must make serious and tough choices in order to survive.

Broke also features the talents of Dennis Quaid, Mary McDonnell, and Tom Skerritt, and it has been written and directed by Carlyle Eubank, with Vince Vaughn of all people among the list of producers. It will be debuting on digital platforms on May 6, and you can see the trailer for it below.