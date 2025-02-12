Wyatt Russel thought US Agent's old helmet looked "like the end of a penis"

HQ

Marvel's Thunderbolts* is just a few months away, and it looks to give us not only a new story in the MCU, but a lot of new looks for pre-existing characters. Few have got a bigger makeover than US Agent, played by Wyatt Russell.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Russell said that his Thunderbolts* gear is a huge improvement. "We look fucking cool," he said. "And last time, I'm gonna be honest, I don't think I looked very cool. [This time] they made my helmet not look like the end of a penis."

Looking at Russell's helmet in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it doesn't appear massively different from his Thunderbolts* look, but as long as he's happy, we're happy.