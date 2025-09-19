WWE's new Wrestlepalooza event to fill in gap while WrestleMania goes out of North America

HQ

This Saturday marks the first show of WWE Wrestlepalooza. If you're outside of the US, you'll be able to catch the show on Netflix, and it seems to be quite a stacked card. John Cena faces off against Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and AJ Lee take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and Iyo Sky puts her championship on the line against Stephanie Vacquer.

According to Fightful Select, the card isn't just stacked because WWE is going up against AEW's All Out show on the same night. WWE apparently wants Wrestlepalooza to be a massive show going forward, with it offering a big event in the break between WrestleMania and the rest of the year leading up to it.

With WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia, there are plans for Wrestlepalooza to offer an alternative to North American viewers, to still make them feel like they have another major show to avoid them feeling like they've missed out on the "biggest" show of the year.

Wrestlepalooza remains a 5-match card, though, which might make it difficult to differentiate from other "b-list" PLEs. We'll have to see how the event grows in the coming years and if it can be the gap filler WWE wants it to be.