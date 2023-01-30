WWE wrestler will be a commentator in Street Fighter 6

HQ

It has been revealed that Street Fighter 6 will be bolstered by the voice of a WWE wrestler. As announced on social media, Zelina Vega (whose real name is Thea Trinidad) will be lending her talents to Capcom to provide real time commentary and colour commentary in the game.

Speaking about the announcement, Vega said: "What an honor. I had happy tears tonight. Thank you @CapcomUSA_ @CapcomFighters @alfonso_thesix @wwe and everyone who made this nerd's dream come true tonight.

"And shout out to Texas! Y'all always show me unconditional love

"Guys!! ....I'm in #StreetFighter6 !!!!"

This also comes as Vega made an appearance at the Royal Rumble over the weekend, where she debuted cosplaying the Street Fighter character Juri Han, as you can see in the tweet above.