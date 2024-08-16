WWE Superstar Randy Orton has 600 hours in Elden Ring

HQ

You might be familiar with Randy Orton's fondness for Elden Ring. We've reported on Orton's love for FromSoftware's open-world RPG in the past, but we weren't quite aware to the extent at which he's played the game.

In a new episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About with fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes, Orton revealed he's spent more than 600 hours on the game. "I fucking love Elden Ring," Orton said. "Let me preface this next statement with saying that I was out with spinal fusion surgery so I had a lot of time on my hands. I got, like, 600 hours on the game. I love that game. DLC just came out."

Rhodes is also known to be a gamer, but holds other titles more fondly in his memory, like The Legend of Zelda series. He's not yet played Elden Ring, which he admits to Orton. "You asked me something about Elden Ring the other day, and I didn't lie to your face, but I just kinda went 'yeah'. You mentioned that you were playing and I was like 'ah, I'm not.'"

"You're killing it and you don't got the time, and I understand why. I would love to chop it up about some Elden Ring with you, trust me. I wish you were a fellow Tarnished, but you're not," Orton responded, saying he usually sends the kids to bed, gives his wife the iPad, and then games all night when he can. Hopefully, Rhodes can get himself on Elden Ring soon enough, lest he risk an RKO from outta nowhere.