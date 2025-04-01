WWE stars storm Clash of Clans today

HQ

The collaboration between WWE and Supercell for Clash of Clans that no one expected and that has surprised everyone has arrived. Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair and other stars of sports entertainment will appear in the game with characters inspired by their own skills and characteristics.

The entire event will culminate in a special showdown during WrestleMania 41, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The big headliner is current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and he will play the role of the Barbarian King. In addition, other superstars of the American brand such as Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker and Bianca Blair will join the bouts with their themed characters. The list of characters is as follows:



Cody Rhodes , as the Barbarian King.

Rhea Ripley , as the archer queen.

The Undertaker , as the great sentinel.

Bianca Belair , as the royal wrestler.

Rey Mysterio , as the henchman prince.

Kane , as the P.E.K.K.A.

Becky Lynch , as the Valkyrie.

Jey Uso, as the spearman.



The announcement video will star Rhodes under his in-game pseudonym, OverlordRhodes. You can watch the trailer at the bottom of the story. "This collaboration is of proportions never before seen in Clash of Clans - from the in-game event to participation in WrestleMania 41, with a Clash of Clans showdown on the main stage", said Sara Bach, Supercell's Director of Live Games.

The content is available from 1 April for all users of the Finnish studio's legendary game.

