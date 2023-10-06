Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Elden Ring

WWE star paid to have his Elden Ring character levelled up

He spent $1000 so that he could blast through the early game.

HQ

Taking your first steps in Limgrave is one of the best experiences in Elden Ring for many, but this isn't the case if you're WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The wrestling schedule doesn't leave much time for gaming, so many were surprised when Orton claimed his character was level 527 on Elden Ring. It seemed he'd done some serious grinding, or was a secret master gamer.

However, as spotted by Kotaku, on a recent stream two former WWE Superstars revealed Orton's secret. As it turns out, Orton spent $1000 getting levels for his character, so that he could be level 100 from the start. Apparently he'd been struggling with the difficulty of Elden Ring's early game.

Fair enough, Randy. If we had the money, we'd be more than willing to spend it to skip that blasted Tree Sentinel. This is likely going to annoy some gaming purists, who think you have to endure real pain to feel the great satisfaction of beating a boss, but it's important to remember everyone is allowed to have their own gaming experience.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring
