WWE star Kit Wilson presents his new signature move

After his tag team partner from Pretty Deadly, the British wrestler Elton Prince, injured his neck and was forced to undergo surgery with an uncertain future in the ring, Kit Wilson (also British) has become a popular solo star in WWE. And a sign that he may be aiming for a future as a solo performer is that he has now begun working on his own unique finisher.

When Wilson appeared on the podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via WrestleTalk), he said:

"A finishing move, again, we're workshopping. We're workshopping a finishing move that I think I will be hitting in the future is a top-rope move called 'Men Cry Too', so we might hit a little (double bicep pose)."

Of course, not all finishers become iconic in WWE, and whether Men Cry Too will be one of them remains to be seen, but it's something Wilson is very aware of:

"We'll see if that sticks, though. That's the exciting thing. I think, in this moment, what's exciting for me is that I feel like we're on the precipice of some big things, so it's kind of exciting to say to you now, okay, this finisher is called Men Cry Too and let's see if that happens."

We look forward to seeing more, of course, but regret that Pretty Deadly as a tag team may be history.