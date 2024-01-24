WWE Raw is coming to Netflix next year

HQ

If you love wrestling, we have some fantastic news for you. Netflix has signed an agreement with the WWE that will see the Raw series exiting linear TV and making its debut on the streaming platform instead in several markets around the world.

Starting as soon as 2025, the deal will see Raw debuting on Netflix in the UK, the US, Canada, and Latin America, with plans to support additional countries down the line as well. This deal will even extend to other WWE shows and specials outside of the US, meaning fans can flock to the streamer to catch SmackDown and NXT, and the major events such as SummerSlam, WrestleMania, and Royal Rumble. Documentaries and original series will also be included too for international markets starting next year.

The WWE and Netflix partnership is described as a long-term deal, although the exact length was not elaborated. What we do know is that it will start as soon as January 2025.