WWE 2K26: Evolution or just another rematch?

HQ

As usual, we can look forward to several versions of WWE 2K26 when it is released in March, and one of them will feature none other than CM Punk. Those of us who know our wrestling history will of course remember that he was already on the cover of WWE 2K13, and he thus joins a very exclusive group of wrestlers who have had the honor of fronting the cover twice.

CM Punk is, of course, also something of a protagonist in this year's edition, which is a little exciting considering the scandalous circumstances under which he was once kicked out of the federation. But that was then and this is now, and that's why there's a special mode where we get to fill in the gaps ourselves when CM Punk wasn't in WWE. Simply put, it's an opportunity to recreate the dream matches we never got to see against various legends.

Of course, he won't be alone, as WWE 2K26 will feature the largest lineup of wrestlers to date, over 200 in total. The developers have indicated that some of them will be surprises, and we will learn more about this in the coming weeks. There will also be new types of matches such as Inferno Match with fire around the ring, Dumpster Match where you have to throw your opponent in the trash and close the lid, and Three Stages of Hell where you take on the same opponent in three different match types. In addition, we will now be able to add thumbtacks to our bouts and throw opponents into them, which of course then stick to the body and hurt.

On top of this, there are a number of other improvements, such as commentators, interactive entrances (animations you can initiate to make them more varied and lively), improved graphics, tighter gameplay, and much more. There will also be more variety at the start of matches to make it feel more like WWE. Will you dare to shake hands with your opponent, or would you rather flirt with the audience to get their support - or just go in guns blazing?

In addition to this, the MyGM, My Rise, and MyFaction game modes have also been revamped in various ways, and we have a new Brawl arena called Scrapyard to look forward to. Another thing that will delight fans is that Creation Suite now has twice as many slots for Crate a Superstar, including image slots. The tools for building wrestlers have also been given a major overhaul.

Finally, WWE 2K26 is also coming to Switch 2, and the developers promise to use the strengths of the format, without specifying further. In short, it looks like it will be a major update to all systems and a nice edition of the game series, but it will premiere on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X in March.