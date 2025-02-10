WWE 2K25 shows off new match types, intergender matches, and more in new trailer

HQ

While any new yearly sports game usually doesn't mean much more than a few different characters and slightly nicer graphics, WWE 2K25 is trying to break the mould somewhat by introducing some new places to brawl, match types, and even intergender matches.

As shown in the new gameplay trailer, WWE 2K25 allows you to go through an entire arena in your brawls, battering your opponent with anything and everything you can find. There are also Bloodline Rules and Underground matches now, with the latter ditching the ring ropes for some more MMA-style fighting.

Chain wrestling is back in all matches, allowing you to do more than just flail around with strikes in the opening stages. There are also improvements to the manager mode, alongside a new way to influence the history of the WWE via The Bloodline storyline, as well as another story for your own created wrestler.

WWE 2K25 is available on the 14th of March for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.