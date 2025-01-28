WWE 2K25 reveals cover star in new trailer

WWE 2K25 is less than a couple of months away now, and as well as pre-orders opening up today, we've also got a new trailer showcasing Roman Reigns, the cover Superstar for this year's game.

Reigns has been on the cover of a WWE game before, and he remains one of the most popular Superstars in the WWE right now. It appears the game will follow Reigns' bloodline saga, which has taken up the last few years of his career.

If you're not a fan of Reigns and the bloodline, you can always get a different cover Superstar by ordering the Deadman edition of WWE 2K25, which features the Undertaker on the front.

WWE 2K25 launches on the 14th of March for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.